Archie Comics Releases: News and Previews!

Welcome to the colorful and captivating world of Archie Comics! Every Monday, we bring you an exclusive sneak peek into the latest Archie Comics releases and updates on the hottest Archie news. This week’s edition is jam-packed with thrilling previews, including the World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #29, featuring an intriguing Venom-inspired story and some exciting Sabrina Holiday news. Plus, we’ll delve into the enticing Archie’s December 2023 solicitations. Let’s dive right into the previews!

“The Return of Denim” – A Unique Adventure

In this thrilling issue, fans will be treated to a one-of-a-kind story titled “The Return of Denim.” Crafted by the talented Bob Sinnott and brought to life by the artistic prowess of Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli, this story follows Betty as she stumbles upon a denim jacket embedded with Reggie Mantle’s DNA. To her surprise, when she dons the coat, it transforms her into Reggie’s naughty alter ego. Prepare for an adventure filled with unexpected twists and turns!

“Scare Tactics” – Halloween Hijinks

But that’s not all! The digest also features another captivating story called “Scare Tactics,” penned by the renowned Dan Parent and brought to life by the artistic talents of Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli. In this story, we encounter The Ghost Fox, a character with incredible teleportation abilities who decides to attend multiple Halloween parties. However, his plans go awry when real-life ghouls follow him into the party, leading to a Halloween adventure like no other. Exciting.

Veronica and The Ghost Fox’s Halloween Party

Get ready for more captivating tales in the World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #29! In the first story, “The Ghost Fox’s Halloween Party,” Veronica collaborates with The Ghost Fox to co-host a Halloween party. However, The Ghost Fox faces a challenge managing his time between the party and the haunted house that Betty insists he runs. Join them on this thrilling adventure filled with trickery and surprises.

“Vintage Halloween” – Fashion Disaster Averted

The second story in this issue, “Vintage Halloween,” follows Betty as she stumbles upon the perfect vintage denim jacket while shopping at a thrift store. However, this stylish find comes with a hidden price tag. Learn how The Mighty Crusaders rescue Betty, saving her from a fashion disaster. It’s a tale of style, mystery, and heroism!

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Holiday Special

Are you a fan of Sabrina the Teenage Witch? Then you’re in for a treat this December! Archie Comics recently announced that the acclaimed duo of Kelly Thompson and Veronica Fish, known for their work on the 2019 Sabrina the Teenage Witch miniseries, will breunitefor a Sabrina the Teenage Witch Holiday Special. This festive edition will also feature a backup story by Danielle Paige and artist Veronica Johnson, with stunning artwork colored by Matt Herms and letters by Jack Morelli. This holiday special promises to be a delightful addition to the Sabrina series.

Archie Christmas Spectacular – “Christmas Chaos!”

If you’re curious about what Archie has in store for December 2023, we’ve got you covered. Prepare for the Archie Christmas Spectacular, a one-shot comic that will take you on a wild ride with Archie and his friends. Titled “Christmas Chaos!” this brand new story sees Jingles and Sugarplum being replaced by their mischievous counterparts, Jangles and Sourplum, along with a grumpy version of Santa known as Grumpus. Brace yourself for holiday pandemonium and more thrilling holiday adventures!

Archie’s Pep Comics – A Journey Through Time

Archie’s Pep Comics will also receive the Archie Comics Presents treatment. This trade paperback collection showcases the incredible evolution of Archie and his friends throughout the original series. Get a glimpse into the roots of these iconic characters andtheir impactd on the world of comics. It’s a must-read for any true Archie fan.

Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #346 – Double Trouble

Also hitting the shelves is Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #346, which features two brand-new stories. In the first, titled “A Bumpy Christmas,” Jaguar must step in to save Christmas, but will Jughead and Archie be able to handle the task? Get ready for an exciting ride! The second story, “Holiday Marathon Mayhem,” follows Moose and his friends participating in a holiday marathon event to benefit sight-impaired children. But this marathon won’t be ordinary, as traps and obstacles await them at every turn.

Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #320 and World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Digest #31 – More Adventures Await!

Lastly, don’t miss Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #320 and World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Cigest #31. The former features an adventurous New Year’s Day escapade by Moose, while the latter presents a captivating winter carnival tale and the reappearance of the original Jaguar. Prepare for heaps of excitement!

With all these fascinating stories and updates in store, Archie Comics will surely entertain fans of all ages. Stay tuned for more exciting news, previews, and adventures from Archie!