The popular One Piece series on Netflix has sparked interest in another adaptation. The animated TV show called Arcane, set in the League of Legends universe, is eagerly anticipated for its second season. The first chapter, released in November 2021, received overwhelming approval from both critics and audiences. According to “Rotten Tomatoes,” the show scored a perfect 100% from critics and an impressive 96% from the audience. Critics have described Arcane as an extraordinary blend of 2D and 3D animation created by the French company Fortiche, and praised its captivating storyline. Fans are eager to know when the sequel will be available.

Sequel Planned, but Not Anytime Soon

Finally, we have an answer to this burning question. Reliable inside information shared on the Twitter account League of Legends Leaks and News stated that Season 2 of Arcane is scheduled to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2024, during winter. This information was based on announcements made during the Tencent Video V Vision. Riot Games, the publisher of League of Legends, was acquired by the Chinese company Tencent in 2015, lending credibility to this source. The production of the sequel, which began in November 2021, will take approximately three years – half the time it took to produce the first part.