A Lost Kingdom?

We did it this time! Warner Bros. has finally released new images from the upcoming Aquaman sequel, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”. This highly anticipated film, set to arrive in December, will once again star Jason Momoa as the beloved superhero.

In this new adventure, Aquaman will face the return of his nemesis Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the first film. Together, they may have to set aside their differences to stop a looming threat to Atlantis. Although only a brief trailer has been released so far, the fact that this project even came to fruition is a miracle considering the challenges it faced during production.

Aquaman, a Massive Spectacle Guaranteed?

It’s important to note that “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” was filmed during the summer of 2021 under the code name Necrus. Subsequently, the production underwent several reshoots, including scenes featuring the return of Ben Affleck as Batman. These additional shoots took place in Burbank in spring 2022 and again in October 2022. As the final DCEU project before a franchise reboot, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, fans have mixed expectations for this film.

Audiences will have to wait until the release of the feature film to form a definitive opinion, as recent projects from the studio have not been widely successful. Many approach this new film with cautious optimism, hoping to be pleasantly surprised. Only time will tell if “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will make a splash at the box office.