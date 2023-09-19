Venture Capital Firm a16z Announces Crypto Startup School 2024 Spring Session

Venture capital firm a16z is now accepting applications for its Crypto Startup School (CSS) 2024 spring session, which is scheduled to be held in London, the same city where it is headquartered.

According to a16z, participants in the 12-week accelerator program for early-stage companies will receive expert mentorship, funding and resources from a16z crypto, as well as the opportunity to meet industry founders and mentoring from web3 players.

Interested applicants must be crypto product development creators or have an interest in learning programming languages ​​such as Solidity, which are prevalent in industry development. While the announcement states that they are hoping for more founders based in the UK and Europe, applications are open to teams from all over the world.

Applications are now being accepted until October 20th.

Although the program is in-person, beginning in March and ending with Demo Day in June, similar to previous groups, any content from the Spring 2024 session will be available for the public to view.



The announcement also highlights that CSS will host two programs this year, with the second set to be announced in fall 2024 in Los Angeles.

Support startups, despite the unfavorable market

Despite the current market downturn, a16z Crypto has continued to demonstrate its commitment to the growth of the cryptocurrency industry.

In addition to a host of others in the spring round, the venture capitalist has successfully backed startups like Bastion, a company that helps brands build a digital world, and UK-based Gensyn AI in multi-million dollar fundraising rounds.