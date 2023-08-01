Why a Partnership Between Apple and Disney’s ESPN Seems Unlikely

Apple is reportedly one of several technology companies on Disney’s radar as the media conglomerate searches for a strategic partner to assist in expanding the distribution of ESPN, as the New York Post reported. However, the story fails to explain whether or not Disney has negotiated with Apple, and there are a few reasons why it is doubtful that the two businesses will form a cooperation in the sporting industry.

Reason 1: Lack of Pre-Installed iPhone App

First, the rumor suggests that Disney might be interested in a pre-installed version of the ESPN app on the iPhone. Despite this, Apple has not yet introduced a native iPhone application for a third-party company since removing the YouTube app from the pre-installed apps section of iOS 6 in 2012.

Reason 2: Current Limitations of ESPN on Apple TV

Second, because ESPN can presently be obtained only through cable and satellite TV bundles, it is not possible to watch ESPN using the application that is available for Apple TV. According to the article, Disney intends to begin offering the sports network on an a la carte basis as early as 2025. Nevertheless, given that timescale, immediate cooperation is probably not an option.

Apple’s Focus on Expanding Streaming Capabilities

Instead, Apple has been concentrating on expanding its streaming capabilities by purchasing global rights to live sports content that can be viewed on its Apple TV app and its Apple TV+ streaming service. For instance, Apple has entered into a 10-year contract with Major League Soccer (MLS) to stream all matches worldwide.

Existing Partnership Between Apple and Disney

There is already a strong partnership between Apple and Disney. Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, appeared on stage at WWDC 2023 to announce that Disney+ will be compatible with Apple’s Vision Pro headset upon its initial release. Iger was a friend of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and sat on Apple’s board of directors from 2011 to 2019. Nevertheless, there will not appear to be any relationship between the two corporations that involve ESPN.