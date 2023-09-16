Apple’s New iPhone 15 Models: What You Need to Know

About the iPhone Upgrade Program

If you’re always on the lookout for the latest iPhone models, Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program could be an ideal option for you. This program offers you the convenience of trading your existing device for a new one after completing 12 monthly payments instead of paying the phone’s total cost upfront or making monthly payments for two years to eventually own it. This way, you can always have the latest iPhone without breaking the bank.

Sign in on Apple’s website to check if you are eligible for an upgrade.

How Does the iPhone Upgrade Program Work?

When you buy an iPhone from Apple in-store, through their online store, or the Apple Store app, you agree to pay it off over 24 months. However, you become eligible for a free upgrade after making half of those payments. After 12 months, you can trade your current phone for a new model. The 24-month payment timeline starts again, and you become eligible for another upgrade after making 12 more payments.

Why Choose Apple Over a Carrier?

One advantage of Apple’s Upgrade Program is that it includes AppleCare Plus coverage at a discounted rate. AppleCare Plus is the company’s insurance and extended warranty program. With the iPhone Upgrade Program, you pay a reduced monthly fee for AppleCare Plus, which offers two years of coverage and unlimited accidental damage claims.

How Much Does It Cost?

Pricing for the iPhone 15 models ranges from $39.50 to $74.91 a month, depending on the storage capacity.

AppleCare Plus with Theft and Loss

If you’re concerned about losing or having your phone stolen, upgrade to AppleCare Plus with Theft and Loss coverage for an additional monthly fee. This coverage includes two incidents of theft or loss per year, with each replacement priced at $149.

Payment Options

You’ll need a valid US-issued credit or debit card to participate in the iPhone Upgrade Program. Prepaid cards are not eligible.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there an age limit?

You must be 18 years old to apply for the iPhone Upgrade Program.

How do I trade in my current phone?

You can swap at an Apple Store or use the trade-in kit provided when ordering your new iPhone online. The previous phone must be returned to Apple within 14 days.

What if my current iPhone is damaged?

Your current iPhone needs to be in good physical and operational condition, with a functioning display and the ability to hold a charge.

Can I upgrade before making 12 payments?

If you’ve made at least six monthly payments on your current phone, you can pay the difference between your current balance and the total for 12 payments to fast-track your upgrade.

Do I need to upgrade?

No, you are not obligated to upgrade. You can continue using and paying off your current phone. After 24 months, you will have paid it off and can use it without monthly payments or sell it to help finance a new phone.

How is this program different from Apple’s Trade-In program?

The iPhone Upgrade Program allows you to upgrade to a newer model by trading in your old iPhone after 12 months of payments. On the other hand, the Trade-In program offers a discount on a new phone by selling in your old device, but you still own the phone and are responsible for its remaining balance.

