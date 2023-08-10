Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Date for New Comedy Series “Still Up”

The streaming service Apple TV+ has announced that its upcoming comedy series, Still Up, will debut in September of this year. This marks the addition of a new series to the Apple TV+ catalog. On Friday, September 22, the first three episodes of the comedy series, with eight total episodes, are scheduled for their world premiere. The subsequent episodes will be available online every week on Friday until the season finale, which will take place on October 27.

Plot and Cast

Still Up, which stars Craig Roberts and Antonia Thomas, is billed as “almost a romantic comedy” and centers on the relationship between Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas). The “after-hours world” of the two characters, who both have issues with sleeplessness, serves as the backdrop for the series. Even while neither of them is keeping any significant information to themselves, the one thing they can’t seem to come clean about is their feelings for one another. Blake Harrison (World on Fire), Lois Chimimba (The One), Luke Fetherston (Almost Never), and Rich Fulcher (Disenchantment) are some of the actors who are included in the series. Roberts (Red Oaks, Submarine) and Thomas (The Good Doctor, Lovesick) are also featured in the show.

Creators and Production

Steve Burge and Natalie Walter are responsible for the creation and writing of Still Up. Before working on the series, Burge became well-known for his work on the audio comedy series Seekers. Seeker is a sitcom comprising twelve episodes and follows a group of employees at an Essex job center and the customers they serve. In addition to that, he has written for many different television shows, such as “The Amelia Gething Complex” and “The Ministry of Curious Staff.” Still Up has Bryce Hart (Ten Percent) as a co-writer, while John Addis (Lucky Break), nominated for a BAFTA, is the series’ director. Producer Arabella McGuigan (Brief Encounters) was in charge of production for this film. BAFTA award-winner Paul Schlesinger (Twenty Twelve, Funny Woman) and Emmy award-winner Phil Clarke (I May Destroy You) served as executive producers for this project. The original series was made for Apple TV+ by Various Artists Limited.

Other Upcoming Shows on Apple TV+

In addition to “Still Up,” Apple TV+ will debut brand-new and previously aired shows soon. At the beginning of this month, the streaming service will launch its adaptation of the best-selling comic novel Strange Planet by Nathan W. Pyle. On August 23, the second season of Invasion will begin airing. The protagonists of the science fiction series find themselves in the middle of an extraterrestrial invasion of Earth. Another brand-new series, The Changeling, will make its debut in September. The premiere will take place on September 8. The Changeling is a horror television series that recounts the story of a couple, played by LaKeith Stanfield and Clark Backo, who are forced to break a curse to save both their lives and the lives of their unborn child. On September 13, The Morning Show will finally premiere its third season, during which it will catch up with the network crew as they face off against a major player in the technology world.

