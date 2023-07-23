Apple Threatens to Discontinue FaceTime and iMessage in the UK

According to BBC News, Apple has stated that it will discontinue services in the United Kingdom, including FaceTime and iMessage, if plans to reform surveillance legislation that requires technology companies to make significant privacy and security improvements are carried out.

The Investigatory Powers Act

The Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), which became law in 2016, is scheduled to be revised by the government of the United Kingdom. According to an Act of Parliament, the Home Office in the United Kingdom now has the authority to coerce technology companies into disabling certain security measures, such as end-to-end encryption, without first informing the general public. The Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) facilitates storing internet browsing records. It permits the widespread gathering of personal data in the UK. Because of the secrecy surrounding these demands, very little information is available about the total number that has been issued and successfully met.

Proposed Revisions and Apple’s Opposition

This procedure will incorporate independent oversight in the form of a review process, and technology companies will have the opportunity to appeal before being required to comply. In the updated version of the IPA that has been proposed, there would be an immediate time requirement for turning off security elements without first telling the public.

The government of the United Kingdom has initiated a consultation process on the proposed revisions to the IPA that will last for a total of eight weeks and is open to participation from professional organizations, interest groups, academic institutions, and the general public. Apple has provided a document that is nine pages long and condemns a significant number of the changes.

The company is opposed to the requirement that it must inform the Home Office of any changes to product security features before they are released, to the requirement that non-UK-based companies must comply with changes that would affect their product globally, and to the requirement that it must take immediate action if a request to disable or block a feature is received from the Home Office without review or an appeals process.

Apple also pointed out that certain proposed feature enhancements would require a software update to be executed and that this update could only be made with public notice. Apple asserts that the plans “constitute a serious and direct threat to data security and information privacy” and would impact people residing in countries other than the UK.

The corporation further stated that it would not update any security features expressly for one country if doing so would make the product less secure for users in other countries. It was suggested that services like FaceTime and iMessage might be discontinued in the UK if the revisions were implemented.

Opposition to the Online Safety Bill

Apple, WhatsApp, and Signal are all opposed to a clause in the proposed Online Safety Bill in the UK. This article would enable the UK’s communications regulator to mandate companies to install technology to scan for CSAM in encrypted messaging apps and other services. Apple, WhatsApp, and Signal are all opposed to this language. Signal has indicated that it may depart the UK due to this matter.