Apple Requests Bezelless OLED Display Panels for Future iPhones

According to The Elec, Apple has reportedly requested that its display panel manufacturers build “bezelless” OLED display panels for upcoming iPhone generations.

Preserving the Current iPhone Design

Apple has requested that Samsung and LG Display produce new OLED display panels with the intention of using them while preserving the current design of the iPhone. This contrasts with the curved screens that certain smartphone makers offer ultra-slim bezels for their products. Reportedly, Apple is hesitant to deploy a display for the iPhone that curves over the side of the device due to concerns about the possibility of optical distortion and the device’s capacity to withstand wear and tear.

Advantages of Bezel-less Displays

According to rumors, Apple wants to use bezel-less displays because they will make it easier to develop thin film encapsulation (TFE) and under-panel camera (UPC) technology and expand room for components like antennas while simultaneously lowering interference. Keeping a design that features a flat display permits these advances, which would not be achievable with a curved display as the device’s current configuration.

Future Release Plans

Overall, this shows that Apple is now intending to deliver the bezelless OLED display as soon as the iPhone 17 Pro in 2025. This is because this device is said to be the first to integrate under-display Face ID technology, sitting alongside a hole-shaped cutout for the front-facing camera. In addition, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be released in 2025. In a similar vein, Apple likely has a target date in mind for the release of their bespoke microLED display technology before it is used in the iPhone. It is anticipated that Apple’s first product to include a bespoke microLED display will be the Apple Watch Ultra, which is scheduled to be released in 2025. Various reports predict that the iPhone will shortly follow in future years.

Gradual Reduction of Bezels

Apple has plans to gradually lower the size of the bezel on the iPhone until it is eliminated once it begins using the next-generation OLED panels produced by Samsung and LG. It is anticipated that the bezels of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max versions that will be released later this year will measure just 1.55 millimeters, making them the thinnest of any smartphone.