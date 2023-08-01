Apple Releases Second Beta Version of macOS Sonoma to Public Beta Testers

Apple has just made available to its public beta testing group the second beta version of the forthcoming macOS Sonoma update. This will enable non-developers to test the new operating system before it is officially released in the fall. The second beta was made available by Apple a little over two weeks after the company launched the initial version.

Revised Developer Beta and Current Public Beta Released

Apple has issued a revised version of the fourth developer beta and the current public beta. This was likely done to fix bugs that caused installation problems for certain customers after the development release a week ago.

How to Access the macOS Sonoma Update

After registering on Apple’s beta testing website and selecting the public beta option under the Beta Updates section, public beta testers can download the macOS 14 Sonoma update through the Software Update section of the System Preferences app. This is required before public beta testers may access the update.

New Features in macOS Sonoma

With the release of macOS Sonoma, interactive widgets for the desktop were introduced, which made widgets more useful and conspicuous. Because of the new Continuity feature, you can even use the widgets on your iPhone on the desktop of your Mac.

There are now updated screensavers analogous to the high-resolution animated screensavers previously available on Apple TV. You can chat, walk, and move around in front of the content that you are sharing from your Mac when you use the Presenter Overlay option, which is available for video calls and presentations.

Enhancements in Safari and PDF Functionality

Safari now supports web apps to add your preferred websites to your Dock. Additionally, new Profiles allow you to divide the browsing you do for work from the browsing you do for personal reasons. iCloud Keychain allows users to share their passwords with others and automatically locks private browsing windows when they are not being used.

You may fill in information like names, addresses, and emails with the help of PDFs’ enhanced AutoFill functionality, which is available to users. Additionally, users can work together on PDFs and view revisions in real-time through the Notes app.

