Apple Podcasts app gets a refresh

As Google is shifting its podcast listeners over to YouTube Music, Apple today announced an upgraded experience for its own Apple Podcasts app, following the release of iOS 17. With the software update, the service will now support a refreshed design with full-screen artwork, a more streamlined queue, episode art, interactive widgets, search filters and support for the iPhone’s new StandBy mode.

New features and additions

In addition, subscribers to Apple Music, Apple News+ and partners Calm and Lingokids will gain access to more than 60 original podcasts, the company says, including Apple Music Radio shows that will now be available in the Apple Podcasts app.

The app also introduces a new feature where other apps with subscriptions can integrate with Apple Podcasts using a new API. This makes their subscription-based shows accessible to paying users within the Podcasts app. Examples of premium audio content include podcasts, news briefs, narrated articles, radio shows with music, educational courses, guided meditations, sleep sounds and more.

The integration has been adopted by various third-party apps, such as Bloomberg, Curio, L’Équipe, Mamamia, Sleep Cycle, The Economist, The Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, WELT News and Zen. Connecting subscriptions to Apple Podcasts will be available starting next month.

Improved accessibility and compatibility

Users who have integrated apps will be able to stream the content across a wide range of Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, HomePod, CarPlay and Apple Watch with AirPods.

Apple News+ Narrated and Apple Music content

Apple is making its own narrated audio news articles from Apple News+ publishers available in the Apple Podcasts app for subscribers. This feature, called Apple News+ Narrated, will be accessible in both Apple Podcasts and Apple News.

Apple Music’s coverage of the 2024 Apple Music Halftime Show and various anchor-hosted shows will also be available on Apple Podcasts. The lineup includes shows by Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, Kelleigh Bannen, pop singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp, Vampire Weekend’s frontman Ezra Koenig, artist and producer Pharrell Williams, among others.

Requirements and availability

The ability to connect app subscriptions to Apple Podcasts requires iOS 17, iPadOS 17 or MacOS Sonoma, as well as support from the app developers. Availability may vary by region. Apple News+ is currently available in the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia, while Apple Music can be accessed in more than 67 countries and regions.