Apple Music Introduces New ‘Discovery Station’ to Compete with Spotify

In order to compete with Spotify’s personalized playlists, Apple Music has launched a new algorithmic radio station called ‘Discovery Station’.

For years, Spotify has offered its popular “Discover” playlists. In response, Apple Music is now rolling out the Discovery Station feature, which allows users to find new music.

The Discovery Station exclusively plays songs that you have never heard before. This includes songs that are not in your playlists, haven’t been liked by you, or are not in your library. Unlike Apple Music’s current ‘New Music Mix’, which is updated weekly and limited to 25 tracks, the Discovery Station offers an endless array of new songs.

In addition, Apple Music also provides a personalized station called ‘[User Name’s] station’. This station creates a mix featuring your favorite songs along with similar tracks.

While Apple hasn’t officially announced the launch of the Discovery Station, it appears for some users on both the web version and mobile apps. If you can’t find it yet, MacRumors has provided a direct link to access the playlist.