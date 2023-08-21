Apple Joins Coalition of U.S. Corporations to Protest India’s Tech Import Restrictions

Apple joined a coalition of other U.S. corporations to protest India’s abrupt imposition of tech import restrictions last month. The businesses believe the action will hurt New Delhi’s ambitions to become a global manufacturing hub and harm consumers (via Bloomberg). Apple has joined the group.

Concerns Raised by American Trade Groups

This week, eight American trade groups asked the government to urge India to reconsider the policy, which will see the country impose a new license requirement for technology imports beginning on November 1, covering everything from laptops and tablets to servers and data center components. The request was made in a letter sent to officials in the United States this week.

India’s Justification and “Made in India” Initiative

India did not justify the change above in the regulations. However, it is believed that the move is an effort to stimulate local production as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Made in India” initiative, which aims to foster domestic manufacturing in the technology sector.

Potential Trade Disruption and Temporary Respite

According to a joint memo by Bloomberg, trade groups expressed concern that the action “could significantly disrupt trade, hamper efforts to integrate India into global supply chains more closely, and harm businesses and consumers in both countries.” At the beginning of this month, the policy was supposed to go into immediate effect; however, the authorities decided to give the affected businesses a temporary respite of three months to secure the necessary licenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition from U.S. Industry Groups

Industry groups in the United States, such as the Information Technology Industry Council, the National Association of Manufacturers, and the Semiconductor Industry Association, have opposed the proposed licensing rules. These groups argue that the proposed rules could affect the shipment of computers and electronics made in the United States into India, impede the free flow of goods, and make business operations more difficult for all countries involved.

Importance of a Predictable Regulatory Climate

The letter, signed by Apple, Intel, and other U.S. corporations active in technology and manufacturing, stated that “this potential will only be achieved if businesses have assurance about a predictable regulatory climate.”