Apple Introduces New iCloud+ Storage Tiers

Apple recently announced two new tiers for iCloud+, its cloud storage subscription, alongside its new line of iPhones.

With these new subscription options, users can now store 6 terabytes or 12 terabytes of data. While the average consumer may not require such large amounts of storage, photographers and filmmakers who will benefit from the improved camera capabilities on the iPhone 15 might find these plans useful. Interestingly, the announcement received the most enthusiastic applause of the day, suggesting a significant demand for increased iCloud storage.

I am not lying when I say the new iCloud storage plans just got the loudest real applause in the theater today — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 12, 2023

Currently, iCloud+ offers three subscription plans: $0.99 per month for 50GB, $2.99 per month for 200GB, and $9.99 per month for 2TB. Based on this pricing structure, it is estimated that the 6TB and 12TB subscriptions will cost around $30 and $60 per month respectively. For comparison, Google’s equivalent plans, offering 5TB and 10TB of storage, are priced at $24.99 and $49.99 per month respectively.

In addition to expanded storage options, iCloud+ subscribers will also have access to existing privacy features such as Hide My Email and Private Relay.