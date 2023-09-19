Apple Introduces iPadOS 17 with USB Camera and Mic Support

Apple is making iPadOS 17 available to users today, and one of the most notable features for creators is the support for attaching USB-based cameras and mics. To take advantage of the feature, Reincubate, the company behind Camo, is releasing Camo Studio for iPad as a free app.

Enhanced Features for Content Creators

The new app, Camo Studio for iPad, has been specifically designed for content creators and game streamers. It offers several exciting features:

Multi-source picture-in-picture function and external drive recording.

Web overlays, spotlight feature for focusing on subjects, custom backgrounds, and portrait effects.

Mirroring and rotation controls, auto-framing similar to desktop version of Camo.

Incorporating Apple Pencil and More

Camo Studio for iPad also supports Apple Pencil, allowing instructors, designers, and artists to draw and annotate their visual content effectively.

Diversified Usage Scenarios

The versatile Camo Studio for iPad can be utilized in various ways:

Streaming video on-the-go by connecting an external camera and microphone.

Acting as an external monitor when playing games on handheld devices like Nintendo Switch.

Serving as an additional display for photographers and videographers.

Connectivity Options and Benefits

Users can connect their iPad to gaming consoles using a video capture card, enabling streaming on platforms like Twitch or YouTube. This eliminates the need for separate gaming and streaming systems.

Create Dynamic Scenes with Camo Studio

Camo for iPad allows users to create different scenes with multiple sources and overlays. It also supports importing scenes from Camo for desktop.

Optimized Streaming Canvas and Compatibility

According to Reincubate, Camo for iPad provides a streaming canvas with aspect ratios of 16:9 or 9:16, supporting resolutions up to 1440p and 4K. The app is compatible with all iPads running iPadOS 17 and an A12 chip or newer. However, to record or stream in the background, an M1 or M2 chip is required.

Future Developments

The company has announced upcoming features for the iPad app, including scene editing, virtual camera support, and mixing multiple audio sources.