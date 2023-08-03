Apple Card Customers Contribute Over $10 Billion to Goldman Sachs Savings Accounts

According to a recent announcement by Apple, customers who use their Apple Cards to make purchases have contributed more than $10 billion to savings accounts offered by Goldman Sachs.

Savings Accounts Reach $10 Billion Milestone

Since the Savings accounts were initially made available to customers in April, this significant event occurred at the end of the first quarter. According to Apple, 97 percent of consumers with savings accounts have chosen to have their Apple Card Daily Cash automatically transferred into the account, offering an annual percentage yield of 4.15 percent.

Apple’s Commitment to Financial Well-Being

“With each new financial product that we’ve brought to market, we’ve endeavored to reimagine the category while keeping the financial well-being of our customers in mind. This was our objective when we introduced Apple Card four years ago, and it has remained our guiding philosophy with the introduction of Savings,” stated Jennifer Bailey, the vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet at Apple. “Savings provides an easy way for users to save money daily, with no fees, minimum deposits, or minimum balance requirements. We are thrilled to see the excellent reception from both new and existing customers,”

Positive Feedback from Goldman Sachs

The Head of Enterprise Partnerships at Goldman Sachs said in a statement that the company is “very pleased” with the success of the Savings account. That sentiment was echoed throughout the company.

Rumors of Partnership Troubles

Because the use of the Apple Card is still restricted to iPhone owners in the United States, the Apple Savings account can only be opened by residents of the United States. The statement comes when rumors are circulating that Apple’s partnership with Goldman Sachs is deteriorating. It has been rumored that Goldman Sachs intends to withdraw from its agreement with Apple to leave the consumer banking market.

Potential Termination of Partnership

Since 2019, Apple and Goldman Sachs have collaborated on the Apple Card; however, Goldman Sachs has expressed interest in terminating the partnership due to the fact that it needs to produce more profits, and the company has struggled to resolve concerns relating to customer care. The Savings account, in particular, was the source of tension between the two businesses because early customers had lengthy wait times when attempting to withdraw money from their accounts.

Goldman Sachs wants American Express or another corporation to assume responsibility for the deal it now has with Apple. However, the terms are not beneficial due to the absence of costs associated with the Apple Card, and other businesses do not find the arrangement appealing.