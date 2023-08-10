Supreme Court Allows Apple to Keep App Store Rules Amid Legal Battle with Epic Games

There is no need for Apple to alter the regulations that govern “anti-steering” in the App Store. At the same time, its legal conflict with Epic Games continues to play out, according to a decision made today by the United States Supreme Court. Bloomberg Law reports that Apple is within its rights to keep the regulations of the App Store unchanged while the Supreme Court mulls over the company’s appeal.

Apple’s Anti-Steering Restrictions

Because of Apple’s anti-steering restrictions, developers are not permitted to steer clients away from the App Store to make purchases of digital goods made elsewhere. In the case Epic vs. Apple, which began in 2020, the judge ruled that Apple should update the regulations of the App Store to let developers drive customers to purchase mechanisms outside of the App Store. This clears the way for alternative payment methods to become available.

The Delay in Rule Modifications

Apple has had the ability since 2021 to postpone the implementation of modifications pending various appeals. The original court upheld the order to amend the App Store’s rules after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the original court’s decision in April 2023. After making this decision, Apple asked the Supreme Court to review its case.

Apple was given ninety days to file its appeal with the Supreme Court, and the appeals court stated that Apple only needed to amend the regulations once the Supreme Court decided whether or not to consider the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Epic Games’ Appeal Denied

Apple still needs to submit its paperwork to the Supreme Court. Despite this, Epic Games filed an urgent appeal with Judge Elena Kagan of the United States Supreme Court, asking that Apple be compelled to implement the anti-steering rule modifications as soon as possible. In a decision that dealt Epic Entertainment yet another devastating blow, Kagan ruled against the gaming developer.

Implications for Apple

Because of this, Apple can continue avoiding temporarily altering the guidelines for the App Store. Apple still needs to submit its appeal to the Supreme Court, and the highest court in the land might opt not to consider the company’s case. If this scenario plays out, the appeals court’s decision must be upheld, which means the rule change must be adopted without delay.

Apple has asserted that modifying the rules of the App Store will “upset the careful balance between developers and customers provided by the App Store,” resulting in irreparable injury to both Apple and customers.