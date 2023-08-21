Apple Announces Updates to Podcast Tools, Including Subscription Analytics

Apple has recently unveiled several new updates to its podcast creator tools. The most notable addition is the introduction of Subscription Analytics within Apple Podcasts Connect, which provides podcasters with insights into how their listeners engage with their shows. Additionally, Apple is expanding its Delegated Delivery offering and integrating its podcast analytics into Linkfire, a marketing platform.

Understanding the Paying Audience

Podcast subscriptions were first launched on Apple Podcasts two years ago, and since then, thousands of shows have started offering subscriptions. To help creators better understand their paying audience, Apple recognized the need for improved tools.

Subscription Analytics Dashboard

With the new Subscription Analytics feature, podcasters gain access to a dedicated dashboard where they can track key metrics related to subscriptions and monitor the growth of this aspect of their business. This includes information about free trial initiations and conversions to paid subscribers. However, all data remains anonymized, ensuring the protection of individuals’ personal information.

Tracking Metrics Over Time

Creators will be able to analyze how many trials were initiated and converted over specific periods and determine their conversion rates for paid subscriptions. They’ll also have visibility into monthly and annual subscription breakdowns and can monitor the performance of trial offers. Apple notes that a third of subscribers now choose an annual plan after it was introduced last year.

Real-Time Analytics and Insights

The analytics modules allow creators to filter and display real-time data for various time frames, such as the past 30 days or the previous month. There’s also a heat map showing the countries from which subscribers originate, as well as a trends view for detailed metrics on active subscribers, conversion rates, subscription sales over time, and more.

Free Access for Podcast Creators

The new Subscription Analytics feature is available at no cost to podcast creators who have an active subscription and hold an Admin, Finance, or Legal role in Apple Podcasts Connect.

Linkfire Integration for Enhanced Insights

In addition to the updated analytics tools, Apple has partnered with Linkfire, a marketing platform used by artists and labels, to provide integrated access to Apple Podcasts’ analytics and insights. This integration enables creators to measure engagement with their smart links and landing pages while maintaining user privacy through aggregated and anonymized data.

Customizable Landing Pages

Creators can customize their Linkfire landing page to connect listeners directly with their Apple Podcasts shows, as well as include links to other platforms like social media, apps, newsletters, merch stores, and live events. This allows podcasters to track performance across various channels and campaigns, including audio cross promotions, digital ads, and subscription offers.

Affiliate Program Integration

Podcast creators participating in the Apple Podcasts Affiliate Program can add their affiliate token to Linkfire’s links. This enables measurement of free trials, subscriptions, subscription revenue, and affiliate commissions generated using these links.

Availability and Pricing

Linkfire for Podcasts is launching today as a limited beta with select creators and shows. It will be globally available this fall. Additional features, such as customized link branding and collaborative invites, can be unlocked with a subscription priced at $9.99 per month.

Expanded Delegated Delivery Offering

Apple also announced the expansion of Delegated Delivery, a feature introduced in January. This allows creators to publish episodes directly from their hosting provider’s dashboard. Currently offered by Blubrry, Libsyn, Triton Digital’s Omny Studio, and RSS.com, this capability will be supported by additional providers like Audioboom, Captivate, Podbean, Podspace, and Transistor by year-end.

Podcast Subscription Landscape

While Apple Podcasts remains a prominent platform for podcast subscriptions, Spotify has also entered the space with its own subscription option, set to expand globally. Patreon is another popular choice for podcast subscriptions, providing creators with an additional revenue stream beyond advertising alone.