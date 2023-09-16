Anna Kendrick: From Film Actress to Director

Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

At a young age, Anna Kendrick, a multi-talented actress, first caught audiences’ attention with her role in the fan-favorite musical dramedy Camp. With her exceptional acting skills, she has appeared in both blockbuster hits and indie films, earning critical acclaim and even an Oscar nomination for her outstanding performance in Up in the Air alongside George Clooney. Recently, Kendrick has taken on a new challenge of directing and has made a remarkable debut with her upcoming drama thriller Woman of the Hour. The movie is a flawless display of suspense and tension, delivering an unforgettable viewing experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

Although Woman of the Hour does not yet have a wide theatrical release date, it recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Kendrick had previously showcased her drama film Alice, Darling at the same festival. Despite being unable to attend this year’s premiere due to ongoing strikes, Kendrick’s work has spoken for itself. I had the opportunity to watch an early screening. Her ability to build tension and craft a non-linear narrative that delivers a satisfying conclusion in just 94 minutes captivated me.

A Thriller Inspired by True Events

Woman of the Hour draws inspiration from the true story of Rodney Alcala, a notorious serial killer. Before his incarceration, Alcala appeared on The Dating Game, earning him the moniker “The Dating Game Killer.” The movie primarily focuses on the taping of that show while also chronicling Alcala’s murders throughout the years.

A Dual Role for Kendrick

In addition to directing the chilling drama, Anna Kendrick takes on the role of Cheryl Bradshaw in Woman of the Hour. Cheryl is a contestant on The Dating Game, torn between three potential suitors, one of whom is Alcala (played by Daniel Zovatto.) Unbeknownst to her, Cheryl, an aspiring actress, becomes unwittingly involved with a serial killer. The movie skillfully alternates between Cheryl’s preparations and filming of the show and vignettes of Alcala manipulating and murdering women.

Anxiety and Tension Building

The two intertwining stories in the film create a perfect blend of tension. As the movie progresses, I couldn’t help but feel increasingly concerned for Cheryl’s safety. Kendrick’s precise pacing strikes a balance between the humorous moments during the TV show’s filming process and the gruesome murders committed by Alcala. When Cheryl and Rodney share screen time, the background noise and music cease, creating a chilling silence that intensifies the sense of dread. I anxiously bit my nails and gripped my pen as the heroine faced imminent danger.

A Satisfying Conclusion

The non-linear storytelling in Woman of the Hour culminates in a decisive third act, which I won’t spoil for those eager to experience Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut themselves. Alongside the exceptional performances by Kendrick and Zovatto, the film also boasts remarkable acting by Tony Hale, Kathryn Gallagher, Nicolette Robinson, and Autumn Best. Despite having limited screen time, Autumn Best nearly steals the show.

