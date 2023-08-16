American Horror Story: Delicate Premiere Date Revealed

Prepare to shake the baby out of his cradle. FX has now revealed the premiere date for the upcoming season of the critically acclaimed horror anthology series American Horror Story, which is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The new season, known as AHS: Delicate and will be shown in two parts, will begin airing on FX on September 20, 2023, with the premiere of the first portion of the season. The announcement of the premiere date for the new season comes shortly after the debut of the first poster for the forthcoming season, which was made public earlier today.

First Look at AHS: Delicate

Emma Roberts, who stars this season and frequently works with Murphy, is shown in the new image cradling a spider wrapped around her torso to make it look like a baby bump. The horror anthology series AHS: Delicate is based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine. While reading the book, a lady develops the irrational fear that an evil power is conspiring to terminate her pregnancy. Some have seen parallels between the current season and the film Rosemary’s Baby, albeit with a feminist slant. Fans can rest assured that the upcoming season of American Horror Story will be wonderfully terrifying in the same vein as previous seasons of the show, even though additional details regarding the series are being kept under wraps for now.

Star-Studded Cast

Halley Feiffer runs the show and is responsible for the upcoming season. Kim Kardashian, who is making one of her first lead acting appearances, co-stars alongside Roberts in this film. Cara Delevingne, Zachary Quinto, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Odessa A’zion, and Debra Monk are some of the other actors who had starring roles in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adapting Material for the First Time

It has been decided that the show’s next season will be the first to adapt material from another work. Earlier seasons have included references to a variety of subgenres of horror films. Every single one of them is an original concept. For example, the ninth season of American Horror Story, titled American Horror Story: 1984, was an adaptation of the slasher film genre and featured many camp horror set at camp. In addition, American Horror Story: 1984 was the final season of the series in which Roberts appeared; her comeback to the series will take place in the upcoming season of American Horror Story: Delicate.

Streaming Options

Hulu has recently added the ability to stream previous television show seasons. However, you must wait until September 20 to view the newest season.