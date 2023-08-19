Fans Excited for Return of American Horror Story and American Horror Stories Season 3

Fans have been excited about the return of American Horror Story for its twelfth season. Now they are getting blasted with a one-two punch in the form of news regarding American Horror Stories season 3. Even though fans’ reactions to the first two seasons of the original horror anthology series were mixed, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are back at it with their spin-off of the series. The premiere of the season is scheduled for October 26, and all four episodes will be available as part of Hulu’s “Huluween” programming.

First Look at Season 3

Along with announcing the release date, the marketing team has also distributed the first-look poster for the new season. The vision is as bizarre as it has always been, and it is difficult to make out exactly what is going on amid the vivid colors. It is anyone’s guess what to anticipate from the newest episodes, as the promotional image depicts a person dressed in a suit and wearing a red mask while holding a glass jar containing a creature with vicious teeth. Like the main series, American Horror Stories is structured as an anthology. However, rather than following the same macabre storyline throughout each season, it takes a cue from earlier shows such as The Twilight Zone and Tales from the Crypt. It presents a fresh cast of people and a storyline with each episode.

Memorable Characters and Familiar Faces

Even though not a single storyline for any of the season’s four episodes has been uncovered, and even though a cast list has yet to be revealed, both of these shows are well-known for developing memorable characters. Season 3 of American Horror Stories follows this trend. In previous episodes, viewers have seen names like Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol), Aaron Tveit (Tony Award winner), Charles Melton (Riverdale), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens), Tom Lenk (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Bella Thorne (Big Love), Dominique Jackson (Pose), Alicia Silverstone (Clueless), and Max Greenfield (New Girl) on the cast call sheets. As a result of the fact that Murphy enjoys working with people he has previously worked with on other projects, we will likely see some familiar faces during this season.

Adaptation of “Delicate Condition”

The season of American Horror Story that stars Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne will be adapted from Danielle Valentine’s novel “Delicate Condition.” The season will be titled “American Horror Story: Delicate.” The book’s protagonist is an actress named Anna Alcott, who longs to have a family more than anything else in the world. Unfortunately, her efforts to conceive a child are unsuccessful, causing her to assume that someone is conspiring against her to prevent her from having children. Even though she experiences a traumatic loss after the IVF treatment is effective, she is certain she is carrying a child inside her. In addition to Lourd, the cast of Delicate includes Zachary Quinto, Denis O’Hare, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Debra Monk. The show is scheduled to make its debut on September 20, 2023.

Promotional Poster for Season 3

View the promotional poster for the upcoming third season of American Horror Stories below.