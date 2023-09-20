Amazon to Use New AI Model for Improved Echo Experiences

During a press event this morning at its HQ2 headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, Amazon announced that it’ll soon use a new generative AI model to power improved experiences across its Echo family of devices.

The Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Amazon, Dave Limp, stated that their latest model has been optimized for voice and focuses on providing real-time information, efficient smart home control, and enhanced home entertainment.

According to Amazon, the new AI model will enable more conversational experiences, taking into consideration body language, eye contact, and gestures. It will also interact with APIs to introduce new smart home capabilities while giving Alexa a more personality-driven approach.

Limp highlighted the personalized nature of the new model by saying, “This [new model] will allow you to surface personal reminders. For example, it can help you with recently-played music or even come up with recipe recommendations based on your grocery purchases.”

In a live demo, Limp asked an Alexa device connected to the new model about its favorite sports team. Despite some Wi-Fi issues during the event, Alexa responded accurately and continued to provide information about Seahawks stats and game times throughout the conversation with Limp.

Additionally, Amazon claims that the new generative AI model can adjust its tone and response to express affirmation, excitement, laughter, and surprise. This adaptability aims to deliver a more natural and free-flowing conversation experience.

While previous versions of Alexa had some degree of these capabilities, the new model brings increased nuances to the assistant’s reactions. The true efficacy of these improvements will be subject to personal testing.

Amazon plans to introduce these new capabilities through a free preview for customers in the U.S. who already own Echo devices.