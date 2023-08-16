Amazon Music Unlimited Prices Increase for Prime Members and Family Plan

The price of Amazon Music Unlimited plans is increasing for Prime members and customers on the family plan, Amazon revealed on a FAQ page on its website. The Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan for Prime members is increasing from $8.99 to $9.99 per month, or $89 to $99 per year. The Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan is increasing from $15.99 to $16.99 per month, or $159 to $169 per year.

Immediate Effect for New Customers, Effective After September 19 for Existing Ones

The new prices will go into effect immediately for new customers and after September 19 for existing customers. The price hikes were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Bringing More Content and Features, Reason Behind Price Updates

“To help us bring you even more content and features, we’re updating the prices of select Amazon Music Unlimited plans,” the company wrote on its website.

Savings for Prime Members Compared to Non-Prime Members

The changes come as Amazon increased the price of the Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan from $9.99 to $10.99 per month earlier this year for non-Prime members. With these new changes announced this week, Prime members still save $1 on the service when compared to non-Prime members.

Increase in Prices Across Multiple Music Streaming Services

Amazon Music joins several other music streaming services that have introduced price hikes over the past several months. Last month, Spotify announced a price hike for its premium plans, bringing an individual premium plan to $10.99 per month instead of $9.99, the duo plan to $14.99 from $12.99 and the family plan to $16.99 from $15.99.

Also last month, Google hiked the price of the YouTube Music plan from $9.99 per month to $10.99 per month. Last year, Apple Music increased the price of its individual plan from $9.99 to $10.99 per month and the family plan from $14.99 to $16.99 per month.