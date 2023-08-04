Amazon Music Teams Up with Bandsintown to Expand Merchandise Integration

Amazon Music has announced a new collaboration with concert discovery platform, Bandsintown. This partnership allows more than 590,000 artists to promote their merchandise directly on the Bandsintown website and app. Previously, artists were limited to linking their Shopify store only.

New Merchandise from Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop

The newly featured merchandise available on Bandsintown is sourced from the popular Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop, which was introduced in 2021. This centralized hub offers a wide range of products including apparel, CDs, vinyl, accessories, and more. It features top artists such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Blackpink, Luke Combs, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and many others.

Exclusive Merch Collections for Fall Out Boy and Beyoncé

In addition, Amazon Music has partnered with artists Fall Out Boy and Beyoncé to create exclusive merch collections, which will be available on their respective Bandsintown profile pages. Fans can now browse and purchase items related to Fall Out Boy’s So Much For (Tour) Dust tour and Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Enhanced Marketing Tools for Artists Registered with Bandsintown for Artists

This new merch integration is accessible to artists registered with Bandsintown for Artists – Bandsintown’s dedicated platform that provides marketing tools for artists. Through this platform, artists can promote merch drops, new albums, and live events through in-app notifications, email, and social media channels.

Rising Concert Ticket Prices Drive Importance of Merchandise Revenue

With concert ticket prices continuing to soar, merch becomes an increasingly vital revenue stream for artists. According to The Wall Street Journal, the average price of a concert ticket on SeatGeek has doubled in the past five years, reaching $252 in 2023 from $125 in 2019. Merchandise not only offers artists additional income but also provides fans with a more affordable way to support their favorite artists.

A Statement from Fabrice Sergent, Bandsintown Co-founder and Managing Partner

Expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration, Fabrice Sergent, co-founder and managing partner of Bandsintown, said, “Merch is an opportunity to demonstrate fandom and a critical source of revenue at times when touring costs are rising. We’re proud to come together with Amazon Music to further our mutual goals of helping artists and their fans.”

Bandsintown Boasts 80 Million Registered Users

Bandsintown, with its extensive reach, currently has 80 million registered users who can now enjoy this enhanced merchandise integration.