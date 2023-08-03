Finally some news from Alien VS Predator: Annihilation

Since the release of Alien: Covenant in 2017, the Alien VS Predator saga has come to a halt, excluding video games. However, Disney has been silently working on a series called Alien VS Predator: Annihilation for quite some time now.

This enigmatic series follows the not-so-great Alien VS Predator: Requiem movie, where a legendary battle takes place on the streets of Gunnison, an American city. And now, we have finally obtained some more information about this mysterious project.

Why isn’t Disney releasing Alien VS Predator: Annihilation?

Last April, Joshua Izzo, an executive at Fox before it was taken over by Disney, revealed in an interview with Perfect Organism that an animated series called Alien VS Predator: Annihilation exists and is already complete. The first season consists of ten episodes ready for release. However, Disney has decided to prevent its release.

Recently, the series attracted attention once again as its director, Shinji Aramaki (known for Ultraman and Blade Runner: Black Lotus), presented some exclusive footage to a select audience during an event in Washington DC. Although the footage has not been made public, it has provided insight into this promising series. It was revealed that the story takes place on a massive spaceship where different factions of Predators compete with each other, while Aliens also make an appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

We still don’t know why Disney has chosen not to release Alien VS Predator: Annihilation, especially considering it could be a valuable addition to the Disney+ platform. Hopefully, more details will emerge in the near future as information about the series slowly unfolds.