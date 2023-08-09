AI-Generated Video Summaries Being Tested by YouTube

It’s possible that a person still needs to write the next online video synopsis. YouTube is now testing video descriptions that were generated by AI and will display them on search and watch sites. The purpose of the text is to provide a “quick overview” of a clip to assist you in determining whether or not it is worthwhile to watch. The business is eager to emphasize that these do not replace the video descriptions provided by authors.

Pilot Project for English Language Videos

The pilot project will only be seen by a “limited number” of viewers and will only involve videos that are in the English language. A representative from YouTube said that the video summaries will be available on mobile devices for how-to videos, shopping videos, and vlogs. You can watch the videos anywhere you are in the world.

YouTube’s Preview Features

According to Android Police‘s explanation, YouTube has just made available to its customers a few preview features. Premium users could lock the screen while it was being played, preventing unintentional commands from entering. You have moreover been given the choice to transform comments on Shorts into new short-form clips.

Part of Google’s Generative AI Efforts

The test was conducted roughly three years after YouTube began testing video chapters produced by AI. However, it is a component of a bigger effort to develop generative AI at Google. The multinational technology company has released its Bard chatbot. It employs the technology to produce a wide variety of content, ranging from spreadsheet templates to entire news articles, even if it is only occasionally available to the general public.

The Logical Extension for YouTube

On the other hand, the summary function on YouTube is one of the most logical extensions. According to the service description, over 500 hours of new content are being added to the platform every minute, making it difficult for humans to keep up. The question that needs to be answered is whether AI’s summaries are accurate enough. Google has warned that generative systems such as Bard may be prone to mistakes and misinformation, and how successfully the experiment will function in practice on YouTube still needs to be made clear.