Ahsoka, the Star Wars series that will unite fans!

Since The Walt Disney Company announced in 2012 that they were buying Lucasfilm, and thus the Star Wars franchise, they have struggled to win over fans. With the exception of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the spin-off released in 2016 with Felicity Jones and Diego Luna, no other projects in the franchise have managed to gain unanimous support.

However, now the big-eared company is determined to bring fans together with the Star Wars saga. The brand new trailer for Star Wars: Ahsoka confirms this intention (available at the top of the article).

The first two episodes coming soon!

The Star Wars: Ahsoka mini-series will be launching on Disney+ in just a few weeks! Fans won’t have to wait long to dive into the story of Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi knight who has already captivated many fans with her appearances in the animated series The Clone Wars.

This new epic will once again feature Rosario Dawson, a talented actress who has already portrayed the character in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. In addition, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (known for her role as Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim) will be playing Hera Syndulla, and Lars Mikkelsen (from Star Wars Rebels) will portray Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Just a reminder, the series Star Wars: Ahsoka is set to premiere on August 23, with the first two episodes being released on Disney+. The series will consist of a total of eight episodes.