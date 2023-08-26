Ahsoka: A Now Cult and Multifaceted Character

Ahsoka Tano is a character of great importance in the Star Wars universe. Although physically absent from the Star Wars films, she has gained significance through the series Star Wars The Clone Wars. In this series, Ahsoka serves as the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker before he turns to the dark side. However, she eventually leaves the Jedi Order to fight her own battles and attempt to live a normal life following a dark attack. Over 10 years after Order 66, she discovers the true identity of the Dark Lord of the Sith, who serves Emperor Palpatine.

At the end of her story in Star Wars The Clone Wars, Ahsoka embarks on a mission with Sabine Wren to find Ezra Bridger, a Jedi apprentice who disappeared after a battle. Although Ezra’s voice is heard in The Rise of Skywalker, it is under the guidance of Dave Filoni, the creator of Star Wars The Clone Wars, that Ahsoka’s character takes on a new dimension. Filoni believes that Ahsoka can exist in all forms of Star Wars media, opening up new possibilities for the character. Actress Rosario Dawson expresses interest in playing Ahsoka in a movie and is eventually chosen to portray the character in season 2 of the series The Mandalorian. Ahsoka also appears in The Boba Fett Book, and a standalone series dedicated to her character has been announced. The first two episodes of Ahsoka were broadcast on August 24th on Disney+.

In the Ahsoka series, the former apprentice, who previously attempted to train Sabine Wren, learns that the New Republic has been attacked by two Force users wielding lightsabers. As she searches for an artifact that could lead her to Grand Admiral Thrawn and her former companion Ezra Bridger, she decides to seek help from Sabine Wren, who excels at solving riddles and puzzles. The first two episodes of the series have received generally positive reviews, although some viewers have criticized the lack of depth and clarity in the fight scenes and the pacing. However, as only two episodes have been released out of the total eight, it is expected that the story will unfold further and address these concerns.

Rosario Dawson Talks About the Series… Maybe a Little Too Much!

Rosario Dawson, the actress portraying Ahsoka, appears eager for viewers to discover the upcoming episodes. In fact, she reveals certain important elements of the fourth episode, scheduled to be released on September 7th. If you want to avoid spoilers, now is the time to stop reading. However, for those who are curious about what the actress has to say, here are her comments:

This is not the first time that Rosario Dawson has accidentally revealed information. In 2021, on Instagram, she announced that Hayden Christensen would be returning as Anakin Skywalker. Lucasfilm asked her to remove the post, but the internet never forgets. In the meantime, we look forward to the release of the third episode next Wednesday.