Travis Scott Ventures into Film with Avant-Garde Project Aggro Dr1ft

Travis Scott, known for his groundbreaking music and innovative approach to the hip-hop genre, is now making his mark in the world of film. His upcoming project, Aggro Dr1ft, is set to push boundaries and challenge traditional cinematic norms, much like his music has done in the past.

A Collaboration of Unconventional Artists

Teaming up with acclaimed American auteur Harmony Korine, Scott brings his unique style and experimental approach to the screen. This is not the first time the two artists have worked together; Korine appeared in Scott’s music video “Last Time” and directed a segment in Scott’s music film Circus Maximus. Aggro Dr1ft marks their latest collaboration.

The Enigmatic Aggro Dr1ft

While details about Aggro Dr1ft remain scarce, the film is said to star Travis Scott and is shot exclusively using infrared photography. The meaning behind the title is unclear, adding to the mysterious and ambiguous nature of the project.

Release Date and Production Company

The film is set to have its first public screening at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2023. Following that, it will premiere in North America at the Midnight Madness event held at TIFF on September 11, 2023. The film will also be showcased at the 61st New York Film Festival. However, the official release date and distribution information have yet to be announced. There is also some confusion regarding the production company responsible for the film, with A24 being mentioned but not officially confirmed.

Harmony Korine: A Master of Provocation

Harmony Korine, the director of Aggro Dr1ft, is known for his provocative and boundary-pushing work. His films explore controversial and taboo subjects, employing unconventional storytelling techniques. Some of his notable works include Gummo, Julien Donkey-Boy, and Spring Breakers.

A Glimpse into Aggro Dr1ft

While an official trailer for Aggro Dr1ft has yet to be released, a 15-second clip and promotional stills have been made available. The clip showcases the film’s distinctive infrared cinematography, featuring a masked man with his skull visible through the thermal imagery. The promotional stills further highlight the film’s unconventional visual aesthetic, reminiscent of avant-garde art installations.

The Experimental Nature of Aggro Dr1ft

As an experimental film, Aggro Dr1ft is expected to deviate from traditional plot structures. Harmony Korine has stated that the film is unlike anything he has done before, and it challenges the notion of what a movie can be. Early viewers have compared the film to violent video games like Grand Theft Auto, with repetitive dialogues and surreal apparitions. The movie has been described as a sensory hallucinogenic adventure set in Miami’s crime-fueled underground.

Aggro Dr1ft takes viewers on a journey through a distorted world filled with violence, perversion, and nightmarish visions. Thermal cameras capture the chaos as the protagonist, a seasoned hitman, navigates a realm where the lines between hunter and hunted become blurred.

As the anticipation for Aggro Dr1ft grows, fans of Travis Scott and Harmony Korine eagerly await the film’s official release date and distribution information. Until then, the enigmatic nature of the project only adds to its allure.