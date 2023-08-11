Summary







What is Agent Stone?

Agent Stone is the latest feature film released on Netflix, directed by Tom Harper. It is a spy thriller in the same vein as James Bond or Mission Impossible. The plot follows Rachel Stone, an intelligence agent for a peacekeeping agency, as she fights to protect one of her most precious and dangerous possessions from being stolen by a hacker. The film stars Gal Gadot as the lead role and Jamie Dornan as Parker.

Agent Stone: What does the press think?

As of now, Agent Stone has received mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 24% positive rating based on 21 reviews. Some describe it as a thriller that relies on tired spy cliches and lacks thrills, fun, or charm. However, others appreciate the film’s inspiration from previous spy genre predecessors, stating that it is exciting and full of action. The visuals, including settings in London and Lisbon, are also praised. Agent Stone could be the start of a promising new action franchise.

What are the press ratings for Agent Stone?

“Press” note aggregator:

Notes from the press: