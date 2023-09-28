Adobe launches Photoshop for the web with new AI tools

Adobe has officially launched Photoshop for the web, making it available to all users with paid plans. After being in beta for nearly two years, the web version now includes Firefly-powered AI tools such as generative fill and generative expand.

New Features and Improved Usability

The web version of Photoshop organizes its toolbar based on workflows, making it easier to find the right tools for specific tasks like image reproduction or object selection. Additionally, beginners will see the full names of the tools instead of relying on tooltips for descriptions.

Collaboration Made Simple

Users can easily collaborate by sharing links, even if the recipient doesn’t have a subscription. This opens up opportunities for seamless teamwork and file sharing.

Firefly-Powered Features Now On Web

In May, Adobe introduced Firefly-powered features such as generative expand (which allows users to enlarge images and fill them using prompts) and generative fill (which adds or removes objects while maintaining image context). Initially, these features were only available in the beta version but are now accessible on the web platform too. By leveraging the web version, Adobe aims to provide quicker updates and test new features.

Tools Available on the Web Version

While the web version offers a majority of tools from the desktop variant, some key tools including the patch tool, pen tool, smart object support, and polygonal lasso are still missing. However, Adobe assures that efforts are underway to include these tools in Photoshop for the web.

No Free Version Currently Planned

At present, Adobe does not have any plans to offer a free or freemium version of Photoshop on the web.