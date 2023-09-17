





Actress Taryn Manning Makes Headlines for Controversial Social Media Posts

Actress Taryn Manning Makes Headlines for Controversial Social Media Posts

Orange Is The New Black Accusations: Taryn Manning Speaks Out

Netflix’s groundbreaking series, “Orange Is the New Black,” has left an indelible mark on television, captivating audiences with its gripping narratives and compelling characters. One such character was Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett, portrayed by actress Taryn Manning, who skillfully brought the complex role to life. However, beyond the show’s fame and acclaim, a recent controversy has stirred up the entertainment world.

Taryn Manning’s Accusations: A Cry for Help

In a recent turn of events, Taryn Manning took to Instagram to voice her grievances against Netflix and the production of “Orange Is the New Black.” The heart of her concerns revolves around a disturbing storyline involving her character, Pennsatucky, which depicted a harrowing portrayal of sexual assault. Manning expressed her frustration at not being adequately guided during press cycles, claiming that she was thrust into the role of a spokesperson for rape without proper preparation.

Taryn Manning Claims a Breaking Bad Vet Abused Her

Besides her allegations against Netflix, Manning also singled out a few fellow actors. One of them was Ashton Kutcher, known for his role in “Punk’d.” Manning criticized a red carpet segment on the show that addressed her sexuality, putting Kutcher on the spot. She didn’t stop there, though. Manning also called out her co-stars from “Hustle & Flow,” Terrence Howard and Raymond Cruz, famous for his part in “Breaking Bad.”

Manning accused Howard of concealing the truth about himself and labeled Cruz as the “most evil actor” she had ever worked with, alleging abuse during filming the TV movie “Cleveland Abduction.” Yet, the specifics of these incidents remain shrouded in mystery, leaving us to wonder about the truth behind the accusations.

Taryn Manning Puts Ashton Kutcher on Blast Over “Punk’d” Segment

Manning’s accusations extended to Ashton Kutcher’s wife, Mila Kunis, who was criticized for her involvement in defending their friend Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape. Manning did not hold back in expressing her disdain for Kutcher and Kunis, even revealing a negative experience with them during a plane ride.

What Lies Ahead?

As we await further developments in this controversy, it remains uncertain whether any legal action will follow Manning’s claims. The accused parties may choose to respond, shedding light on the incidents in question. Nevertheless, these allegations have cast a shadow over the legacy of “Orange Is the New Black” and its cast, sparking intense debate and discussion in the public eye.

In the meantime, for those who wish to revisit the world of “Orange Is the New Black” or explore the gripping performances of Raymond Cruz in “Breaking Bad,” both shows are readily available for streaming with a Netflix subscription.



