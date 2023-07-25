Actress Margot Robbie Pranked a Babysitter and Won Awards

We all love playing pranks on our loved ones, and Margot Robbie is no exception. During an interview in 2022, she revealed how she scared away a babysitter she didn’t like. The babysitter, described as an old and grouchy lady, had replaced Talia, whom Margot adored. Margot admitted that she was so angry about losing Talia that she refused to listen to the new babysitter. To teach her a lesson, Margot faked her own death while taking a bath. She lay on the floor for 40 minutes before the babysitter discovered her. “When she finally came in, I almost gave her a heart attack, and she never came back,” Margot concluded.

An Award-Winning Actress

Margot Robbie is renowned for her roles in movies such as Suicide Squad, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Babylon, and most recently, Barbie. She has received numerous awards, including the Favorite Movie Actress at the People’s Choice Awards. She was also named Best Actress by the Florida Film Critics Circle for her performance in I, Tonya, which earned her an Oscar nomination in 2018.

Considering the success of Barbie, it is highly likely that Margot Robbie will receive more awards. The film has been a blockbuster since its release on July 16, 2023, earning over $337 million worldwide, with $155 million in the United States during its opening weekend. This surpasses the previous record held by Super Mario Bros with $146 million.