A New Season of American Horror Story Features Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne

Kim Kardashian will be making her debut in the twelfth season of American Horror Story, alongside model and actress Cara Delevingne. Other familiar faces, including Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, and Zachary Quinto, will also be returning for this new season. Although details about their characters have not been revealed yet, anticipation is high for their performances.

The Series Adapts a Classic Novel with a Twist

In a first for the renowned series created by Ryan Murphy, American Horror Story will adapt the novel “Rosemary’s Baby” by Ira Levin. However, a twist occurs in this adaptation as the story is rewritten by an author named Delicate Condition in 2023. This season will revolve around the struggles of Anna Alcott, a woman desperately trying to conceive. After experiencing a miscarriage, she begins to exhibit strange symptoms, leading her to question what she is carrying. The horror series will explore the theme of “pregnancy horror” as described by the author. Mark your calendars, as season 12 of American Horror Story will premiere on September 20 on Disney+.

American Horror Story: A Classic in Anthology Series

American Horror Story has earned its status as a classic in the genre, combining elements of horror, fantasy, and real events. Each season presents a different story, captivating audiences since its debut in 2011 with the critically acclaimed Murder House. This inaugural season received a rating of 4.2/5 from viewers on AlloCiné. Subsequently, ten more seasons were released with varying degrees of success. Notable recurring actors, such as Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, have contributed to the series’ popularity. Director Ryan Murphy has also ventured into other TV shows, including the spin-off American Horror Stories and two Netflix series, Ratched and Dahmer, which garnered controversy upon release. The latter series delves into the story of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.