A Must-See August for Anime Lovers

In August, anime and manga enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to. One of the highlights is the second part of the anime series Baki Hanma, which premiered on Netflix at the end of 2021. Baki, the protagonist of the series, is a martial arts fighter who is now ready to challenge his father, Yujiro, known as “the Ogre” and considered the most powerful man in the world. Before facing his father, Baki chooses to confront Biscuit Oliva, one of his fellow inmates in prison.

After a successful first season, Netflix has released the first part of Baki Hanma season 2 earlier this year. The concluding part of this chapter is scheduled to be released on August 24th. The Baki Hanma anime is based on Keisuke Itagaki’s original manga called Grappler Baki. The manga was published between 1991 and 1999 with a total of 42 volumes. It has since spawned sequels such as New Grappler Baki, Hanma Baki, and Baki Dou, with a grand total of over 142 volumes to date.

August also brings other exciting releases for anime fans. The second part of The Seven Deadly Sins film will be coming to Netflix on August 8th. This follows the story of the son of the main characters, Meliodas and Elizabeth. Another highly anticipated release is the adaptation of the popular manga and anime series One Piece. After 25 years, the series will be condensed into eight chapters, starting with its release on August 31st. One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy as he aspires to become the king of the pirates and meets his future companions Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji along the way.