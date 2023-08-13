





Disaster Films

Disaster Films That Will Keep You on the Edge of Your Seat

How It Ends

When disaster strikes the entire planet, we know how it begins, but we have no idea how it will end. In the film “How It Ends” by David M. Rosenthal, released in 2018, a simple misunderstanding escalates into chaos during a meal between the protagonist, Will, and his stepfather. Before leaving for Seattle, Will receives a panicked call from his beloved, abruptly cut off by an unknown event. As he tries to return to her, all flights are canceled due to a devastating earthquake on the West Coast. Will then teams up with his stepfather to find his girlfriend.

Pandora

In the film “Pandora,” set in a small Korean village, we witness the potential catastrophic consequences of a natural disaster. Influenced by events in Japan, the characters in the film face an imminent nuclear catastrophe caused by an earthquake at a deteriorating power plant. Jae-hyeok, an employee at the nuclear site, bravely risks his life to save his village and the entire country, haunted by his past failure to rescue his own relatives from radiation effects.

2012

“2012” is a classic disaster film by Roland Emmerich that gained attention for its doomsday scenario based on Mayan prophecies. While the film received criticism for lacking realism, it depicts the terrifying consequences of Earth’s core disruption caused by a solar flare and neutrino bombardment. The characters face relentless natural disasters, putting them in perilous and deadly situations.

Io (Last on Earth)

In “Io,” set in the not-so-distant future, Sam Walden fights to make Earth’s air breathable again, as the planet is no longer viable. She struggles with the decision to leave Earth and join a colony or dedicate herself to saving the planet. Her encounter with Micah further complicates her choice. The film explores the bleak possibilities for humanity’s survival.

The Cloverfield Paradox

In “The Cloverfield Paradox,” an energy catastrophe threatens Earth. Nations are on the brink of war, while a space station, Cloverfield, holds the solution. However, their attempt to harness advanced technology leads to the disappearance of Earth. The crew must grapple with multiple challenges aboard the station as they strive to find a way back and save humanity’s future.

World War Z

In “World War Z,” Gerry Lane, a former investigator for the United Nations, is tasked with understanding and countering a mysterious virus that turns people into zombies. The virus spreads globally, and as governments collapse, Gerry is humanity’s last hope for finding a solution to this unprecedented cataclysm.

Cargo

In the film “Cargo,” reminiscent of “The Last of Us,” a virus turns the population into zombies. Andy, a grieving family man, must safeguard his infant daughter as he himself becomes infected. He embarks on a journey across Australia to find someone who can protect her and provide a better future before his transformation into a zombie.



