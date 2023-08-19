





4 Sci-Fi Adventures to Watch on Amazon Prime Video Before Embarking on Starfield’s Journey

Interstellar

If you’re a fan of dark and thought-provoking films, now is the perfect time to delve into Christopher Nolan’s filmography. Before immersing yourself in Starfield, make sure to watch Interstellar! The movie follows Joseph Cooper, a former NASA pilot, as he embarks on a dangerous mission to save humanity. Earth is facing extinction, and Cooper must travel through a wormhole to find a new habitable planet. However, the chances of returning home are slim. Interstellar is a gripping tale of sacrifice and hope.

Blade Runner 2049

A masterpiece of science fiction, Blade Runner from 1982 received a sequel in 2017 with Blade Runner 2049. While we don’t know if Starfield will offer similarly exotic planets, this film will certainly fuel your imagination. Ryan Gosling takes on the role of a Blade Runner, tasked with hunting down those who oppose orders. As he uncovers a deep secret, he becomes entangled in a dystopian world controlled by powerful authorities. Blade Runner 2049 is a visually stunning and thought-provoking film that will leave you questioning the nature of humanity.

The Tomorrow War

Imagine if the people of Earth had the chance to prepare for an impending cataclysm. That’s exactly what happens in The Tomorrow War. Humanity from the future travels back in time to warn present-day Earth about an extraterrestrial threat they’ll face in 30 years. In a united effort, past and future humans join forces to fight the invasion. Chris Pratt’s character, though not a seasoned soldier, fights to protect his daughter’s future. The Tomorrow War is a thrilling action-packed film that explores the resilience of humanity.

Gravity

Before embarking on your own space adventure in Starfield, take a moment to watch Gravity. Astronauts Matt Kowalski and Dr. Ryan Stone find themselves stranded in space after a storm of debris damages their shuttle. With limited options, they must find a way to survive and make it back to Earth. Gravity is a suspenseful and visually stunning film that will make you appreciate the challenges of space exploration.

4 Sci-Fi Series on Amazon Prime Video to Prepare for Starfield

The Expanse

The Expanse is a space opera set in a future where tensions between Earth, Mars, and the asteroid belt colonies threaten to erupt into war. Two heroes, Holden and Miller, uncover a vast conspiracy that endangers humanity. This thrilling series spans six seasons and explores themes of politics, warfare, and the search for truth. It also inspired a narrative adventure game, expanding its immersive universe.

Star Trek: Picard

No list of sci-fi series would be complete without mentioning the iconic Star Trek. Star Trek: Picard follows Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, who, after fifteen years of retirement, is drawn back into a new mission. Set twenty years after his last appearance, Picard navigates a changed world and faces unexpected challenges. This series combines nostalgia with new adventures, satisfying both longtime fans and newcomers to the Star Trek universe.

To the Stars

To the Stars is a series that explores the wonders of interplanetary travel. The York family holds a secret in their cellar—a steel door that leads to other planets. As they embark on an extraordinary journey, they discover another door, leading to even more mysteries. This eight-episode series captures the thrill of exploration and the potential for incredible discoveries.

Tales From The Loop

Tales From The Loop takes a unique approach to science fiction, focusing on the extraordinary experiences of ordinary people. Based on an illustration book and tabletop role-playing game, this series follows the inhabitants of a small village connected by a mysterious machine called “The Loop.” Each episode tells a compelling and emotional story, highlighting the complexity of the human experience.

When venturing into the vastness of space with Starfield, these sci-fi adventures will prime you for the wonders and challenges that lie ahead. Explore different visions of the future, unravel mysteries, and contemplate the intricacies of the human condition through the lens of science fiction.



