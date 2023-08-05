4 Movies on Netflix to Watch Before Boarding Starfield in September

“Interstellar”

To stay up to date with the news, we highly recommend watching “Interstellar,” a remarkable masterpiece by Christopher Nolan, the filmmaker currently showcasing “Oppenheimer.” This film takes us on a space expedition to save humanity, as Earth’s days are numbered and supplies are running out. In a desperate attempt, NASA assembles a team of astronauts led by Joseph Cooper, who must sacrifice his family life to save the rest of humanity. They embark on a journey through a wormhole near Saturn to reach a new, prosperous galaxy.

“Passenger #4”

In Starfield, you will have the opportunity to create your own crew for exploring the universe. However, not all crew members get along smoothly, as depicted in the film “Passenger #4”. Three hand-picked astronauts embark on a two-year mission to Mars, but an unexpected passenger joins them. With limited oxygen reserves for just three people, they must make a difficult decision and sacrifice someone for the survival of others.

“Ad Astra”

As seen in the Starfield presentation, your character in the game has a family. Similarly, in the film “Ad Astra,” Roy McBride sets off on a journey to find his missing father after a mission near Neptune. Roy follows the “LIMA” project, which he believes holds the key to the current events. Throughout the journey, Roy discovers secrets and dangers threatening humanity and life on Earth.

“Valerian (and the City of a Thousand Planets)”

Starfield shares similarities with various science fiction films, including “Valerian,” where the City of a Thousand Planets plays a significant role. Adapted from the comic “Valerian and Laureline,” the film follows the dangerous adventures of agents Valerian and Laureline, who maintain order within human territories and must uncover the mysteries and counter the impending danger within the Alpha city.

4 Series on Netflix to Prepare for the Takeoff of the Microsoft Exclusive

“Lost in Space”

If you enjoy the Netflix series “Lost in Space,” you’ll likely spend many hours exploring Starfield. The series revolves around the Robinson family, who join a colonist expedition to the Alpha Centauri system. However, their journey doesn’t go as planned when their spacecraft suffers a serious accident, leaving them stranded on an icy and unknown planet. Survival depends on forging strong alliances in a hostile environment.

“Another Life”

In the series “Another Life,” Earth faces a similar threat due to a strange alien artifact. This prompts the formation of a crew to study the artifact and establish contact with its senders. Mixing drama and science fiction, the series follows the adventures of the crew of the interstellar ship Salvare as they navigate unexpected challenges during their mission.

“Away”

Unlike Starfield, the series “Away” focuses on the first manned mission to Mars and interweaves a family drama. It follows Commander Emma Green and her crew as they embark on a journey to Mars while dealing with the challenges of their personal lives back on Earth. The series provides a realistic portrayal of space travel and the emotional toll it takes on individuals and their families.

“The Silent Sea”

The South Korean Netflix series “The Silent Sea” takes place in the Sea of Tranquility, a lunar portion facing Earth. A team of experts is sent to investigate an abandoned lunar research station during a 24-hour mission. However, they soon discover a terrible accident that occurred five years ago, resulting in the decimation of the station’s occupants. The mission becomes far more perilous than anticipated.