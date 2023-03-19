The Hollywood Reporter says that Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira will be in the new version.

Faces of Death, which came out in 1978, gave the impression that all the deaths it showed were actual. In slightly ominous language, THR says, “In reality, most of the death scenes were staged, but the movie had exactly the effect its makers wanted: outrage, disgust, being banned (but not in 52 countries, as the movie’s makers claimed), and, of course, making much money.”

The word “most” is acting strangely in that sentence. Entertainment Weekly’s article explains it better: “The film mixed documentary footage from film libraries with material that the director staged himself.”

It is being called a “reimagining,” made by the same people who made Cam. Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber. Massei will write the new Faces of Death, and Goldhaber will direct it. In a statement, they said, “Faces of Death was one of the first viral videos, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a starting point for this exploration of violent cycles and how they keep happening online.”

No other actors have been cast, or a release date been set.