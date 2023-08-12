Top Artificial Intelligence Films and Series

Better than us

Better than us is a Russian Netflix original series set in the near future in Moscow, where robots coexist with humans. The story revolves around a family who hires an android to help with household chores. However, this android goes against his programming to protect his new family, leading to unforeseen consequences. The series consists of 16 episodes in its first season and is available for streaming, with a planned second part of 10 episodes.

Black Mirror

Black Mirror is an anthology series focused on the impact of technology in a dystopian future. Each episode presents a unique story exploring the dark side of advanced technology, including artificial intelligence. Although the number of episodes is limited, they are thought-provoking and often disturbing.

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049 is a direct sequel to the original 1982 film. Set 30 years after the events of the first movie, the story follows a replicant named K who uncovers a hidden secret that threatens to disrupt society. The film features renowned actors Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in leading roles.

Chappie

Chappie is a 2015 feature film directed by Neil Blomkamp. In a future where crime is rampant, the city police utilize robotics to combat the issue. However, when a stolen robot is reprogrammed to develop its own artificial intelligence, unexpected consequences arise. This film is an adaptation of the director’s earlier short film and explores themes of AI and its impact on society.

I am Mother

I am Mother is a 2019 Netflix original film set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is on the brink of extinction. The story follows a young girl raised by a robot who discovers that she may not be the only human left on Earth. As she explores the outside world, she unravels dangerous secrets that challenge her understanding of her existence.

Jung-E

Jung-E is a Korean work set in a post-apocalyptic future engulfed in civil war. After a skilled soldier falls into a vegetative state, a development company clones her brain to create an advanced AI. This leads to the development of an android army for military use. The story explores the consequences of merging human consciousness with artificial intelligence.

Love, Death, and Robots

Love, Death, and Robots is an anthology series featuring animated episodes. With 18 episodes spread across three seasons, the show tackles various societal topics in a dystopian setting. Artificial intelligence plays a significant role in many episodes, portraying a world where humanity has self-destructed.

Mother/Android

Mother/Android is a 2021 feature film set in a world where artificial intelligences plan a revolt. The story revolves around a pregnant woman named Georgia and her husband, who find themselves caught in the midst of this uprising. The film explores the tension and danger they encounter as they navigate this dangerous world. Viewer discretion is advised due to its violent content.

TAU

Released in 2018, TAU is a sci-fi thriller about a young woman who is kidnapped and connected to an artificial intelligence named TAU. As she discovers the fate of previous captives, she must find a way to escape and avoid becoming another victim of this experimental AI.

Zoe

Zoe is a feature film portraying a forbidden love story between an engineer and a humanoid robot. In a society where humanoid robots play a significant role, the film explores the complexities of their relationship as they work together to find the formula for the perfect love. The cast includes notable actors such as Léa Seydoux, Ewan McGregor, and Theo James.