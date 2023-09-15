Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Offers Nearly 100 Hours of Gameplay

Naoki Hamaguchi, game director on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, has revealed that the upcoming PS5 RPG will offer nearly 100 hours of gameplay. Players will have the opportunity to explore a massive one world filled with side quests.

In the recent State of Play announcement, Hamaguchi-san confirmed that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth embraces the concept of free exploration. The game is packed with distractions for players to enjoy alongside the main quest.

The main storyline of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is bigger and more ambitious than its predecessor. It also offers compelling stories, fun mini-games, powerful monsters, and much more throughout the world map. We encourage players to explore this world in detail, as nearly 100 hours of adventure awaits them.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is scheduled for release on February 29, 2024 for PS5.

[Source – Final Fantasy VII on Twitter]