Brush Stroke

What’s New Coming on Paramount+ in May, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Paramount+

Because Paramount+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Paramount+ every month, so be sure to check them out.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Paramount+

Attack the BlockBabelBarefootBend It Like BeckhamCast AwayCat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)Claws Of Steel (Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Paramount+

Cold MountainConeheadsDate NightDead Poets SocietyDr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)Dragon Lord

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Paramount+

Dragons ForeverFailure to LaunchForrest GumpFreshGone in 60 SecondsGunfight At The O.K. CorralGuys and Dolls (1955)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Paramount+

Hamburger HillHardballHe Got GameHoffaInvasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)Jackie Chan’s Project AJackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)King Arthur (2004)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Paramount+

Kinky Boots (2005)Little Women (1949)Losing IsaiahMean GirlsMission: ImpossibleMission: Impossible – Ghost ProtocolMission: Impossible IIMission: Impossible IIIMoneyball

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Paramount+

Nicholas NicklebyPatriot GamesSchool of RockShaolin SoccerSomething WildSon of RambowTellThe Aviator

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Paramount+

The Birdcage (1996)The Blind Swordsman: ZatoichiThe CrowThe Heartbreak KidThe Joy Luck ClubThe Other GuysThe Quiet ManThe Shootist

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Paramount+

The Sum of All FearsThe Way Of The DragonTiger CageTiger Cage IITitanicTombstoneTrue LiesWest Side Story (1961)What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Paramount+

The Sum of All FearsThe Way Of The DragonTiger CageTiger Cage IITitanicTombstoneTrue LiesWest Side Story (1961)What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

What’s New Coming on Hulu October, 2022

What’s New Coming on Netflix October, 2022

What’s New Coming on Paramount+ October, 2022

More Stories