What’s New Coming on Paramount+ in May, 2023

Because Paramount+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Paramount+ every month, so be sure to check them out.
– Attack the Block – Babel – Barefoot – Bend It Like Beckham – Cast Away – Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) – Claws Of Steel (Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung)
– Cold Mountain – Coneheads – Date Night – Dead Poets Society – Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong) – Dragon Lord
– Dragons Forever – Failure to Launch – Forrest Gump – Fresh – Gone in 60 Seconds – Gunfight At The O.K. Corral – Guys and Dolls (1955)
– Hamburger Hill – Hardball – He Got Game – Hoffa – Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) – Jackie Chan’s Project A – Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap) – King Arthur (2004)
– Kinky Boots (2005) – Little Women (1949) – Losing Isaiah – Mean Girls – Mission: Impossible – Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – Mission: Impossible II – Mission: Impossible III – Moneyball
– Nicholas Nickleby – Patriot Games – School of Rock – Shaolin Soccer – Something Wild – Son of Rambow – Tell – The Aviator
– The Birdcage (1996) – The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi – The Crow – The Heartbreak Kid – The Joy Luck Club – The Other Guys – The Quiet Man – The Shootist
– The Sum of All Fears – The Way Of The Dragon – Tiger Cage – Tiger Cage II – Titanic – Tombstone – True Lies – West Side Story (1961) – What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
– The Sum of All Fears – The Way Of The Dragon – Tiger Cage – Tiger Cage II – Titanic – Tombstone – True Lies – West Side Story (1961) – What’s the Worst That Could Happen?