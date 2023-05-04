What’s New Coming on Hulu in May, 2023

Because Hulu constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Hulu every month, so be sure to check them out.
– Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED) (Viz) – After Earth, 2013 – Annabelle, 2014 – Atonement, 2007 – Beetlejuice, 1988 – Best in Show, 2000 – Black Dynamite, 2009
– Billionaire Boys Club, 2018 – Bless Me, Ultima, 2013 – Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius, 2004 – Blue Thunder, 1983 – The Book Of Eli, 2010 – Bottle Rocket, 1996 – Boogie Nights, 1997
– Clash Of The Titans, 2010 – The Comedian, 2017 – CrazyStupidLove, 2011 – Cyrus, 2010 – The Darkest Hour, 2011 – Eat Pray Love, 2010 – El Condorito, 2018 – The First Monday In May, 2016
– Frank, 2014 – The Haunting in Connecticut, 2009 – Horrible Bosses, 2011 – The Hunger Games, 2012 – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013 – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015 – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014
– Identity, 2003 – IT, 2017 – Joshua, 2007 – Johnny Mnemonic, 1995 – The Joy Luck Club, 1993 – Last Action Hero, 1993 – The Last Exorcism, 2010 – Little Man, 2006
– The Little Things, 2021 – The Mask, 1994 – The Meddler, 2016 – Meet the Spartans, 2008 – Once, 2007 – Once Upon a Time in America, 1984 – Out of the Furnace, 2013 – Patriots Day, 2016 – Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019
– The Power Of One, 1992 – Premium Rush, 2012 – Rampage, 2018 – Selena, 1997 – Sex Drive, 2008 – Speed, 1994 – Speed 2: Cruise Control, 1997 – Stan & Ollie, 2018
– Stuck On You, 2003 – Taken 2, 2012 – Twilight, 2008 – A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire (National Geographic) – Lucky, 2017 – Apollo 18, 2011 – A Walk to Remember, 2002 – Both Sides of the Blade, 2022
