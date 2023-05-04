Brush Stroke

What’s New Coming on Hulu in May, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Because Hulu constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Hulu every month, so be sure to check them out.

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Seasons 7- 8 (DUBBED) (Viz)After Earth, 2013Annabelle, 2014Atonement, 2007Beetlejuice, 1988Best in Show, 2000Black Dynamite, 2009

Billionaire Boys Club, 2018Bless Me, Ultima, 2013Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius, 2004Blue Thunder, 1983The Book Of Eli, 2010Bottle Rocket, 1996Boogie Nights, 1997

Clash Of The Titans, 2010The Comedian, 2017CrazyStupidLove, 2011Cyrus, 2010The Darkest Hour, 2011Eat Pray Love, 2010El Condorito, 2018The First Monday In May, 2016

Frank, 2014The Haunting in Connecticut, 2009Horrible Bosses, 2011The Hunger Games, 2012The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, 2013The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, 2015The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, 2014

Identity, 2003IT, 2017Joshua, 2007Johnny Mnemonic, 1995The Joy Luck Club, 1993Last Action Hero, 1993The Last Exorcism, 2010Little Man, 2006

The Little Things, 2021The Mask, 1994The Meddler, 2016Meet the Spartans, 2008Once, 2007Once Upon a Time in America, 1984Out of the Furnace, 2013Patriots Day, 2016Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019

The Power Of One, 1992Premium Rush, 2012Rampage, 2018Selena, 1997Sex Drive, 2008Speed, 1994Speed 2: Cruise Control, 1997Stan & Ollie, 2018

Stuck On You, 2003Taken 2, 2012Twilight, 2008A Small Light: Limited Series Premeire (National Geographic)Lucky, 2017Apollo 18, 2011A Walk to Remember, 2002Both Sides of the Blade, 2022

