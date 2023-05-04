Brush Stroke

What’s New Coming on Disney+ in May, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Disney+

Because Disney+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Disney+ every month, so be sure to check them out.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Disney+

A Small Light (2 episodes)Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)Ed Sheerin: The Sum of It All — Disney+ Originals series premiereCharles: In His Own WordsEntrelazados Live! — Disney+ Originals premiereA Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Disney+

Life Below Zero (S20)The Muppets Mayhem — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming)Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)Crater — Disney+ Originals premiereA Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Disney+

Life Below Zero (S20)The Muppets Mayhem — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming)Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4)Crater — Disney+ Originals premiereA Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)

What’s New Coming on Hulu October, 2022

What’s New Coming on Netflix October, 2022

What’s New Coming on Paramount+ October, 2022

More Stories