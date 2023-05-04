What’s New Coming on Disney+ in May, 2023

Because Disney+ constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Disney+ every month, so be sure to check them out.
– A Small Light (2 episodes) – Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes) – Ed Sheerin: The Sum of It All — Disney+ Originals series premiere – Charles: In His Own Words – Entrelazados Live! — Disney+ Originals premiere – A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
– Life Below Zero (S20) – The Muppets Mayhem — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming) – Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4) – Crater — Disney+ Originals premiere – A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)
– Life Below Zero (S20) – The Muppets Mayhem — Disney+ Originals series premiere (all episodes streaming) – Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S4) – Crater — Disney+ Originals premiere – A Small Light (S1, 2 episodes)