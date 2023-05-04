Brush Stroke

What’s Leaving Hulu in May, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Hulu keeps adding and taking away so many movies that it can be hard to keep track of them all. As a reminder, our Monthly roundups tell you what’s leaving Hulu every month.

Nightmare Alley, 2021Nightmare Alley (Black and White Version), 2021Passion of the Christ, 2004Nekrotronic, 2018Are We Done Yet?, 2007Antlers, 2021The China Hustle, 2017Journey To The West, 2013Monsters, 2010

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut, 2013Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut, 2013Red Cliff, 2008What Just Happened, 2008Whose Streets?, 2017Elysium, 2013

Alita: Battle Angel, 2019Downhill, 2020Ford v Ferrari, 2019The Personal History Of David Copperfield, 2020Underwater, 2020The King’s Man, 2022Ceremony, 2010The Double, 2013

The Extra Man, 2010FoodInc., 2008Good Day To Be Black And Sexy, 2008Nobody Walks, 2012Ondine, 2009Outrage: Way of the Yakuza, 2010Pusher I, 1996Pusher II : With Blood On My Hands, 2004

Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death, 2005The Sacrament, 2013Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine, 2015Synchronicity, 201530 Days of Night, 2007A Madea Christmas, 2013All The King’s Men, 2006

Amour, 2012Anastasia, 1997Another Earth, 2011As Good As It Gets, 1997Baby’s Day Out, 1994Big, 1988Big Daddy, 1999Black Swan, 2010Broken Arrow, 1996

Brown Sugar, 2002Cast Away, 2000The Choice, 2016Commando, 1985Compadres, 2016The Count Of Monte Cristo, 2002Dangerous Beauty, 1998Dear John, 2010Despicable Me, 2010

Despicable Me 2, 2013Diggers, 2006Disturbing The Peace, 2020Doctor Dolittle, 1998Don Jon, 2013Enemy of the State, 1998Fight Club, 1999Firehouse Dog, 2007Forever My Girl, 2018

Waiting…, 2005The Waterboy, 1998Wall Street, 1987Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, 2010When A Man Loves A Woman, 1994Witless Protection, 2008

