Metacritic Will Use 'Evolve' As Its Primary Weapon Against Review Bombing

By: Scarlet Luka
TopBuzzTrends Story
After the most recent round of hateful and malicious review bombing, which targeted Horizon: Forbidden West and its Burning Shores DLC, the parent company of Metacritic, Fandom, has vowed to take action against people who use its platforms to preach hatred and write 'disrespectful reviews.'
To combat review bombing, it has announced that it will be "evolving" its methods and tools, resulting in improved moderation across the board. In recent years, this idea has become significantly more problematic.
Dissatisfied video game players have been taking to the airwaves for years to share their thoughts and complaints about video games that, for one reason or another, did not meet their expectations.
However, for some time now, airing these frustrations has taken place in the form of review bombing. Review bombing is when a user purposely scores a game as low as possible on any platform, pushing down its total rating and frequently leaving an unpleasant or rude comment.
This is exactly what has been going on over the past few days with Horizon: Forbidden West and the Burning Shores downloadable content for the game.
The fact that Aloy, the game's protagonist, is allowed to share a kiss with another woman at the game's conclusion is the sole reason why so many players have gone on a rant on gaming websites like Metacritic and reviewed bombed the game.