What’s New Coming on Netflix in May, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Because Netflix constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Netflix every month, so be sure to check them out.

Above SuspicionAirportAirport ‘77Airport 1975American GangsterAustin Powers in GoldmemberAustin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged MeBlack Hawk DownThe Cable GuyCaptain PhillipsChicken RunCliffhangerConan the Barbarian

The CroodsThe Curious Case of Benjamin ButtonDawn of the DeadFlightFor Colored GirlsGirl, InterruptedThe Glass CastleHome Again

HopIgorKindergarten CopLast Action HeroLegends of the FallLemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate EventsLéon: The Professional

MarshallParanormal ActivityPeter Pan (2003)Pitch PerfectRainbow High: Season 3Rugrats: Seasons 1-2The Smurfs: Season 1Starship Troopers

Steel MagnoliasThe Tale of DespereauxThis Is the EndTrafficVampiresThe Wedding DateThe Young Victoria

Love Village — Netflix SeriesThe Tailor — Netflix SeriesJewish Matchmaking — Netflix SeriesGreat British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 — Netflix SeriesArctic DogsLarva Family — Netflix FamilySanctuary — Netflix Series

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2 — Netflix SeriesBlood & Gold — Netflix FilmDirty GrandpaTin & Tina — Netflix FilmTurn of the Tide — Netflix SeriesI Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3 — Netflix Comedy

Heartland Season 15Mixed by Erry — Netflix FilmRhythm + Flow France: Season 2 — Netflix Series (new episodes)The Ultimatum: Queer Love — Netflix Series (new episodes)

