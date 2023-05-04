What’s New Coming on HBO Max in May, 2023

Because HBO Max constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on HBO Max every month, so be sure to check them out.
– Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO) – Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO) – American Honey, 2016 (HBO) – As Tears Go By, 1988 – Betrayed, 1988 (HBO) – Black Mass, 2015 (HBO) – Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)
– Calvary, 2014 (HBO) – Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003 – Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO) – Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO) – Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO) – Eat Pray Love, 2010 – The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)
– Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO) – The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO) – Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO) – I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO) – The Karate Kid, 2010 – Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
– The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO) – Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director’s Cut) – Lucky You, 2007 (HBO) – Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO) – Mid90s, 2019 (HBO) – Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO) – Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)
– Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO) – My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO) – Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO) – Paranoia, 2013 (HBO) – Parasite, 2019 (HBO) – The Rookie, 2002 (HBO) – Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
– Soapdish, 1991 (HBO) – Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO) – Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO) – Step Brothers, 2008 – White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO) – Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)
– Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO) – Men in Black, 1997 – Men in Black II, 2002 – Men in Black III, 2012 – The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017 – Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)
