What’s New Coming on HBO Max in May, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Because HBO Max constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on HBO Max every month, so be sure to check them out.

Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)American Honey, 2016 (HBO)As Tears Go By, 1988Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)

Calvary, 2014 (HBO)Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)Eat Pray Love, 2010The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)

Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)The Karate Kid, 2010Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)

The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)

Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)Parasite, 2019 (HBO)The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)Step Brothers, 2008White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)Men in Black, 1997Men in Black II, 2002Men in Black III, 2012The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)

