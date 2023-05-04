Brush Stroke

What’s New Coming on Amazon Prime in May, 2023

By: Adam Zampa

TopBuzzTrends Story

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Amazon Prime

Because Amazon Prime constantly expands its movies collection, it can be challenging to keep up with the latest additions. In case you forgot, our monthly roundups provide information about what’s new on Amazon Prime every month, so be sure to check them out.

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Amazon Prime

MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)A Beautiful Mind (2002)Amistad (1997)Babe (1995)Babe: Pig In The City (1998)Babel (2006)Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Amazon Prime

Biker Boyz (2003)Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)Blue Crush (2002)Blue Crush 2 (2011)Bound (1996)Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Amazon Prime

Carrie (2002)Coneheads (1993)Dallas Buyers Club (2013)Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)Darkest Hour (2017)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Amazon Prime

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)Drillbit Taylor (2008)Europa Report (2013)Failure to Launch (2006)Fatal Attraction (1987)Fletch (1985)Fletch Lives (1989)Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Amazon Prime

Get Him to the Greek (2010)Ghost Town (2008)Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)Hamburger Hill (1987)Hard Eight (1997)Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)Howard the Duck (1986)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Amazon Prime

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)Identity Thief (2013)Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)Kung Fu Hustle (2005)Leap Year (2010)Madagascar (2005)Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Amazon Prime

Mamma Mia! (2008)Meet Joe Black (1998)Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)Moonrise Kingdom (2012)Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)Patriot Games (1992)Reminiscence (2021)Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Amazon Prime

Safe House (2012)Saving Face (2005)Shutter Island (2010)Space Jam (1996)The Adventures of Tintin (2011)The Black Stallion (1979)The Doors (1991)The Front Page (1974)

Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke
Brush Stroke

Amazon Prime

Safe House (2012)Saving Face (2005)Shutter Island (2010)Space Jam (1996)The Adventures of Tintin (2011)The Black Stallion (1979)The Doors (1991)The Front Page (1974)

What’s New Coming on Hulu October, 2022

What’s New Coming on Netflix October, 2022

What’s New Coming on Paramount+ October, 2022

More Stories