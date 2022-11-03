Warframe Patch Notes 1.023 Update Today on November 2, 2022

By Scarlet Luka
A new update has been released for Warframe Update 1.023. You can find all the Game Update details, Bug Fixes, improvements, and Patch Notes is now available for all platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.
– Upgraded Matchmaking and Presence (visibility on what your friends are doing) servers on all console platforms.
– Fixed having to erase the “Type RELEASE to confirm” instructions in the virtual keyboard when trying to terminate a crewmate's contract at Ticker.
– Fixed the Narmer Scyto Raknoid’s rupture animation playing twice after bringing its health down to half.
– Fixed equipped colors to the Eros Wings Ephemera not updating when equipped on Operator/Drifter.
Ven'kra Tel and Sprag await you in Break Narmer Missions, Tenno! Be ready to take on these bosses as they attempt to stop Kahl.
Ven’kra Tel can be encountered in the Prison Break mission, while Sprag is hiding out in the Junk Run mission. These fights are optional - once you are in the Break Narmer mission, seek them out if you so choose in between the main mission objectives!
Their weapon skins can be procured from the in-game Market. Flatten your enemies with the Renok Hammer Skin and take vicious, clean, and precise shots with the Avex Sniper Skin.
The Ven’kra Tel and Sprag models have also been updated in the Orokin Sabotage mission.